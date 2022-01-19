SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

