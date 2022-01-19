SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.70. 604,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,962. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

