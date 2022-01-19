SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 52,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

