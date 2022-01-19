SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.