SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $409,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

