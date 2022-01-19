Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 78.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $75,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $150,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,429. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $172.95 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

