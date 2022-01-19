Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 187,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

