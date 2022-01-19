Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,072. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.97.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.