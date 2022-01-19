Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.26. 181,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,894. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

