Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 570 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,872,000 after purchasing an additional 144,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COR stock remained flat at $$169.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.