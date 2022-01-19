Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $20.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,746.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,741.46 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2,825.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

