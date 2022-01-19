Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 221 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221 ($3.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON:SPI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 246.50 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,698. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £988.71 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

