Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Spire reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Spire by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

