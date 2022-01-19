Splintershards Reaches Market Cap of $52.66 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005309 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.