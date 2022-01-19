Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

