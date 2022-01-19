Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

SRAD stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

