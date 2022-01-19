Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

