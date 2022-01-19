SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,831 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of SPS Commerce worth $38,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

