St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 419,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 777.8 days.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STJPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

