State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,170 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

