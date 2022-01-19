State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 260 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CWT opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

