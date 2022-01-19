State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

