State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

