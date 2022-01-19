State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.