State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,117 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 360.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE CMRE opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

