Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Stepan in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

