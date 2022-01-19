Stephen G. Berman Sells 12,446 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JAKK stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

