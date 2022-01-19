STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.86. 459,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.