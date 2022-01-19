stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

