SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 2.8%

SThree plc (LON:STEM) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 418.50 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 419 ($5.72). Approximately 613,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 601,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.88).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £559.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

