Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the average daily volume of 4,394 call options.

NTR stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

