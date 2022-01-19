Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the average daily volume of 4,394 call options.
NTR stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
