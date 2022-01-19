Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.06.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

