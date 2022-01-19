STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $344.31

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.31 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.78). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.78), with a volume of 6,973 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on STVG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.41) price target on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £163.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.11.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

