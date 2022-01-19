Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The business had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

