Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $279,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. 116,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,107. The company has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

