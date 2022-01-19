Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.62 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 4,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,430. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

