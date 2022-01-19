Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,151. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

