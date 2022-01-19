Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 117.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 150.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

