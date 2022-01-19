Sun (New) Market Capitalization Hits $199.51 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $199.51 million and approximately $156.01 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

