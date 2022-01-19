Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.66. 4,424,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.56. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$51.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

