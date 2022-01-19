Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.
Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.66. 4,424,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.56. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$51.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.