Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The stock has a market cap of C$51.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.56.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
