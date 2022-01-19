Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The stock has a market cap of C$51.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

