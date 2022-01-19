Swerve (SWRV) Tops One Day Volume of $771,907.00

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $771,907.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,273,080 coins and its circulating supply is 16,079,633 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.