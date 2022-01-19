Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,375 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

