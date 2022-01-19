Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

