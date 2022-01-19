Swiss National Bank Buys 9,100 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,167,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

