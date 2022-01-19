Swiss National Bank Has $5.86 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

KW stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.