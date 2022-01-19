Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

