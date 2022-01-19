Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,665.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

