Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $46,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

SYF opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.