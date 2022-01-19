Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.67 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $701.68 million and approximately $30.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00324501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,843,984 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

